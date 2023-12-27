© 2023 KDLL
KDLL Evening Newscast

Evening Newscast — December 27, 2023

By Jenny Neyman
Published December 27, 2023 at 5:24 PM AKST
Investigators are trying to figure out what caused a wing to buckle on a plane that crashed near Anchor Point, business owners in Kenai will keep up to $435 in their pocket come next tax year and Homer Electric Association is doing away with its 50% renewable energy portfolio goal.

