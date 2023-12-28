© 2023 KDLL
Public Radio for the Central Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support KDLL, donate today
KDLL Evening Newscast

Evening Newscast — December 28, 2023

By Jenny Neyman
Published December 28, 2023 at 5:46 PM AKST
Ways To Subscribe

Upgrades are coming for Old Town Kenai historic resources, Seward residents will see higher electric bills this winter and a former Alaska State Trooper was sentenced to four years in prison for attempted child sex abuse involving a Soldotna teen.

Upgrades are coming for Old Town Kenai historic resources, Seward residents will see higher electric bills this winter and a former Alaska State Trooper was sentenced to four years in prison for attempted child sex abuse involving a Soldotna teen.

KDLL Evening Newscast
Jenny Neyman
Jenny Neyman has been the general manager of KDLL since 2017. Before that she was a reporter and the Morning Edition host at KDLL.
See stories by Jenny Neyman
Latest Episodes