Evening Newscast — December 28, 2023
Upgrades are coming for Old Town Kenai historic resources, Seward residents will see higher electric bills this winter and a former Alaska State Trooper was sentenced to four years in prison for attempted child sex abuse involving a Soldotna teen.
