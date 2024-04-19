© 2024 KDLL
Public Radio for the Central Kenai Peninsula
KDLL Evening Newscast

Evening Newscast — April 19, 2024

By Jenny Neyman
Published April 19, 2024 at 8:27 PM AKDT
A morning fire caused significant damage to a home in Funny River, another candidate throws their hat in the ring for the House District 31 seat and the Soldotna City Council considers tightening the city's disposable plastic bag ban.

Jenny Neyman
Jenny Neyman has been the general manager of KDLL since 2017. Before that she was a reporter and the Morning Edition host at KDLL.
