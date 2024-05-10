© 2024 KDLL
KDLL Evening Newscast

Evening Newscast — May 10, 2024

By Riley Board
Published May 10, 2024 at 5:29 PM AKDT
The more students a school has, the more specialized classes and creative extracurriculars it can offer. Those options are a hallmark of some of the largest schools on the Kenai Peninsula. KDLL visited the largest elementary, middle and high school in the district for the final story in our series about the challenges and opportunities in Kenai Peninsula schools. Plus, more than 100 students test their number knowledge in a local math competition, and the Kenai Potters Guild will host a Mother’s Day sale this weekend.

