Kenai Conversation

Kenai Conversation: Kenai Peninsula Writers' Contest

Published April 13, 2022 at 3:45 PM AKDT
Sarah Banks
/
Courtesy of Homer Council on the Arts

April is National Poetry Month. This April, we’re playing some winning entries from central peninsula poets and authors from the 24th Kenai Peninsula Writers' Contest, put on by the Homer Council on the Arts.

Readings from:

  • Harper Bross, Soldotna
  • Elliott Hatten, Soldotna
  • Elias Kratsas, Kasilof
  • Elizabeth Chilson, Soldotna
  • John Messick, Soldotna
  • Catherine Mendenhall, Kenai

Thanks to Scott Bartlett and HCOA for the recordings. You can learn more about HCOA and read winning contest entries on their website.

