Kenai Conversation: Kenai Peninsula Writers' Contest

April is National Poetry Month. This April, we’re playing some winning entries from central peninsula poets and authors from the 24th Kenai Peninsula Writers' Contest, put on by the Homer Council on the Arts.

Harper Bross, Soldotna

Elliott Hatten, Soldotna

Elias Kratsas, Kasilof

Elizabeth Chilson, Soldotna

John Messick, Soldotna

Catherine Mendenhall, Kenai

Thanks to Scott Bartlett and HCOA for the recordings. You can learn more about HCOA and read winning contest entries on their website.