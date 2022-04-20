Kenai Conversation: Celebrating Passover

When Paula Bute arrived in Nikiski by way of New York in the 1970s, there was no Jewish congregation on the Kenai Peninsula. So she started her own.

Today, a dozen families are part of Briat Elohim. Last weekend, the congregation celebrated the Jewish holiday of Passover.

Paula and her daughter Alana Martin, who’s president of the congregation, joined us on Kenai Conversation to talk about Passover, the history of Briat Elohim and Judaism on the Kenai Peninsula.