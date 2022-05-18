© 2022 KDLL
Public Radio for the Central Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support KDLL, make a donation today!
Kenai Convo
Kenai Conversation

Kenai Conversation: Live music comes to a crescendo this summer

Published May 18, 2022 at 12:19 PM AKDT
music in the park
Sabine Poux
/
KDLL
Live music in Soldotna Creek Park starts Wednesday, June 1.

Opportunities abound to see free live shows all summer long across the central Kenai Peninsula.

And this year, that's even more so the case. The Sunrise Inn in Cooper Landing is hosting its first ever Sunrise Music Festival over Memorial Day weekend. Organizers Arden Rankins, David Well and Shelly Shank join us on the program today to talk about the festival's grassroot origins and what people can expect from its 20-band lineup.

Later in the hour, we’ll check in with Shanon Davis, with the Soldotna Chamber of Commerce, about this year’s Levitt AMP Soldotna Music Series.

Both sets of concerts are free to attend and open to families. Happy jammin'!

Links:

Sunrise Inn Music Festival

Cooper Landing Chamber of Commerce May calendar

Levitt AMP Soldotna Music Series lineup

Thanks to Zen Trembles for the music.

Tags

Kenai Conversation Levitt AMP Soldotna Music SeriesMusic in the Parklive music
Sabine Poux
See stories by Sabine Poux
Related Content