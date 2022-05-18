Kenai Conversation: Live music comes to a crescendo this summer

Opportunities abound to see free live shows all summer long across the central Kenai Peninsula.

And this year, that's even more so the case. The Sunrise Inn in Cooper Landing is hosting its first ever Sunrise Music Festival over Memorial Day weekend. Organizers Arden Rankins, David Well and Shelly Shank join us on the program today to talk about the festival's grassroot origins and what people can expect from its 20-band lineup.

Later in the hour, we’ll check in with Shanon Davis, with the Soldotna Chamber of Commerce, about this year’s Levitt AMP Soldotna Music Series.

Both sets of concerts are free to attend and open to families. Happy jammin'!

Links:

Sunrise Inn Music Festival

Cooper Landing Chamber of Commerce May calendar

Levitt AMP Soldotna Music Series lineup