Kenai Convo
Kenai Conversation

Kenai Conversation: Peninsula Pride

Published June 15, 2022 at 9:58 AM AKDT
Peninsula pride.jpeg
Jenny Neyman
/
Redoubt Reporter

June is Pride Month.

It’s a time for celebration and reflection members for members the LGBTQ+ community. We spoke to a few folks from the central Kenai Peninsula about the meaning of Pride Month and how they’re celebrating at this year’s Soldotna Pride in the Park.

Leslie Byrd is one of the co-cordinators of Soldotna Pride in the Park. She joins us with Elliot Wilson, of Soldotna, and David Brighton, who has helped organize Pride before. Pastor April Hall, of Kenai, joins us later in the hour for a conversation about faith and identity.

Tags

Kenai Conversation Pride in the ParkLGBTQ
Sabine Poux
See stories by Sabine Poux
