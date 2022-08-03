Kenai Conversation: Wildfire recap

Fire season in Alaska is winding down. This season saw over 3 million acres burn statewide from over 500 different fires. And it was one of the driest years on record.

We spoke with Howie Kent and Drew Anderson from the Soldotna office of the Division of Forestry & Fire Protection about that season. We were also joined by Cooper Landing Emergency Services Fire Chief Riley Shurtleff, whose department responds to wildland fires on a wide stretch of the central Kenai Peninsula.