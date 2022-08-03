© 2022 KDLL
Kenai Conversation: Wildfire recap

Published August 3, 2022 at 9:26 AM AKDT
Cooper Landing Emergency Services volunteer Danette Snyder works on the fire on May 10 in Cooper Landing.

Fire season in Alaska is winding down. This season saw over 3 million acres burn statewide from over 500 different fires. And it was one of the driest years on record.

We spoke with Howie Kent and Drew Anderson from the Soldotna office of the Division of Forestry & Fire Protection about that season. We were also joined by Cooper Landing Emergency Services Fire Chief Riley Shurtleff, whose department responds to wildland fires on a wide stretch of the central Kenai Peninsula.

Sabine Poux
Sabine Poux is the news director at KDLL. Originally from New York, she's lived and reported in Argentina and Vermont, where she fell in love with local news. She covers all things central peninsula but is especially interested in stories related to energy and fishing. She'd love to hear your ideas at spoux@kdll.org.
