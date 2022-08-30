© 2022 KDLL
Kenai City Council candidate forum

Published August 30, 2022 at 8:51 PM AKDT
forum 1.jpg
Ashlyn O'Hara
/
The Peninsula Clarion
From left: Kenai city mayoral candidates Brian Gabriel and Teea Winger, as well as council candidates Victoria Askin, Alex Douthit and Glenese Pettey participate in a candidate forum at the Soldotna Public Library.

Municipal election season is around the corner.

This fall, Kenai voters will pick two new representatives for the Kenai City Council, as well as a Kenai mayor.

Victoria Askin, Glenese Pettey and Alex Douthit are all running for Kenai City Council this year. Brain Gabriel and Teea Winger are candidates for Kenai mayor. All city council terms last three years. Municipal election day is Oct. 4.

We spoke with the candidates during a live candidate forum at the Soldotna Public Library on Aug. 29. Candidates answered questions about economic development in Kenai, their visions for the city and their strategies for reaching across the aisle.

This forum was the first in our candidate forum series in partnership with The Peninsula Clarion, with support from the Soldotna Public Library and the Central Peninsula League of Women Voters. For a full forum schedule, click here.

You can read more about Kenai elections and find a timeline here.

Kenai Conversation Election 2022Kenai City CouncilCity of Kenai2022 candidate forums
Sabine Poux
Sabine Poux is the news director at KDLL. Originally from New York, she's lived and reported in Argentina and Vermont, where she fell in love with local news. She covers all things central peninsula but is especially interested in stories related to energy and fishing. She'd love to hear your ideas at spoux@kdll.org.
Ashlyn O'Hara/The Peninsula Clarion
