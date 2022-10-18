© 2022 KDLL
Public Radio for the Central Kenai Peninsula
Kenai Convo
Kenai Conversation

Alaska State Senate candidate forum: District D

Published October 18, 2022 at 6:33 PM AKDT
Senate District D
Ashlyn O'Hara
/
The Peninsula Clarion
Alaska Senate District D candidates Tuckerman Babcock, Jesse Bjorkman and Andy Cizek at a candidate forum at the Soldotna Public Library on Monday, Oct. 17.

This November, Republican candidates Tuckerman Babcock and Jesse Bjorkman and nonpartisan candidate Andy Cizek are running for Alaska State Senate to represent the northern Kenai Peninsula for District D. (Note that the districts have changed since the last election, due to redistricting after the 2020 Census.) We spoke with them this Monday for the latest in our candidate forum series in partnership with The Peninsula Clarion, with support from the Soldotna Public Library and the Central Peninsula League of Women Voters.

Next week, we're talking to the candidates for Alaska House District 6.

Kenai Conversation 2022 candidate forumsElection 2022
Sabine Poux
Sabine Poux is the news director at KDLL. Originally from New York, she's lived and reported in Argentina and Vermont, where she fell in love with local news. She covers all things central peninsula but is especially interested in stories related to energy and fishing. She'd love to hear your ideas at spoux@kdll.org.
Ashlyn O'Hara/The Peninsula Clarion
