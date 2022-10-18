Alaska State Senate candidate forum: District D

This November, Republican candidates Tuckerman Babcock and Jesse Bjorkman and nonpartisan candidate Andy Cizek are running for Alaska State Senate to represent the northern Kenai Peninsula for District D. (Note that the districts have changed since the last election, due to redistricting after the 2020 Census.) We spoke with them this Monday for the latest in our candidate forum series in partnership with The Peninsula Clarion, with support from the Soldotna Public Library and the Central Peninsula League of Women Voters.

