Kenai Conversation: Just Our Type
Meezie Hermansen and Kimberly Lorentzen join the Kenai Conversation to talk about their Just Our Type community project and art show, on display Nov. 14-Dec. 19 at the Kenai Art Center, along with the annual Mural Project.
As we discover, typewriters have personalities — and voices — all their own.
