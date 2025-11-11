© 2025 KDLL
Public Radio for the Central Kenai Peninsula
Kenai Conversation
Kenai Conversation: Just Our Type

By Jenny Neyman
Published November 11, 2025 at 6:06 PM AKST

Meezie Hermansen and Kimberly Lorentzen join the Kenai Conversation to talk about their Just Our Type community project and art show, on display Nov. 14-Dec. 19 at the Kenai Art Center, along with the annual Mural Project.
As we discover, typewriters have personalities — and voices — all their own.

Jenny Neyman
Jenny Neyman has been the executive director of KDLL since 2017. Before that she was a reporter and the Morning Edition host at KDLL.
