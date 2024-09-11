Search Query
9/11
Local News
Kenai bell ceremony honors 9/11 victims
Hunter Morrison
Wednesday marks 23 years since the September 11 terrorist attacks in New York City, Washington, D.C. and Pennsylvania. The Kenai Fire Department held a memorial service to honor the lives lost, including the firefighters who died rescuing people.
