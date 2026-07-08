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artificial intelligence
Local News
Proposed school district AI policies target academic honesty, student privacy
Ashlyn O'Hara
The proposed policies were crafted by members of an AI-specific committee established by the district last year and come on the heels of guidelines from the state.