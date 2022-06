A long-time plan to build an hydroelectric project in Moose Pass, on the eastern Kenai Peninsula, is one step closer to coming to fruition. That’s after the Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly greenlit a reclassification of land in the area, paving the way for an easement and access road to the proposed plant.But the route saw pushback from residents in Moose Pass, who rejected the reclassification at a local planning commission meeting.