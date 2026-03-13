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Peninsula Oilers Baseball Club
Local News
Play ball! Peninsula Oilers return this summer
Ashlyn O'Hara
Incoming Head Coach Dave Dawson says he’s bringing back an aggressive style of baseball that will be familiar to older fans, with the goal of winning big this season.