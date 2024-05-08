The Most Unique District in America Series

-
The Southern Kenai Peninsula is home to several villages of Russian Old Believers. In the public schools in the villages, Old Believer culture and bilingual education run throughout the school day. This is the third part in our five-part series about schools on the Kenai Peninsula.
Three of the Kenai Peninsula’s smallest schools are in the rural communities of Moose Pass, Cooper Landing and Hope. Small populations mean individualized education, multigrade extracurriculars and a distinct social environment. This is the second installment in a five-part series about schools on the Kenai Peninsula.
With 42 schools spread across a land area bigger than West Virginia, the Kenai Peninsula Borough School District is a good candidate for ‘Most Unique District in America’ according to its superintendent. This is the first in a five-part series about the diversity of schools on the peninsula.