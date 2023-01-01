Sunday Puzzle: Who Was Who in 2022?

On-air challenge: Every year around this time we do a year-end "New Names in the News Quiz." Here's how it works. I'll name some people you probably never heard of until 2022, but who made news during the past 12 months. You tell me who they are. This list was compiled with the help of Kathie Baker, who played a similar quiz in the past.

1. Ketanji Brown Jackson — New Supreme Court justice

2. Liz Truss — British prime minister for less than two months, shortest tenure in British history

3. Kari Lake — Defeated Republican candidate for governor in Arizona who has challenged the results

4. Giorgia Meloni — First female prime minister of Italy

5. Cassidy Hutchinson — Former aide to Mark Meadows who testified before the Jan. 6 committee

6. Karine Jean-Pierre — New White House press secretary

7. Josh Wardle — Inventor of Wordle



Last week's challenge: Name a prominent geographical location in the United States. Change the fifth letter to an S. The resulting string of letters from left to right will name a game, a mountain, and a popular website. What place is it?

Challenge answer: Chesapeake Bay (chess + peak + eBay)

Winner: Jim Roepke of Raphine, VA

This week's challenge: Name a U.S. state capital for which the name of another well-known U.S. city is an antonym. The second city has a population of more than 100,000

If you know the answer to this week's challenge, submit it here by Thursday, Jan. 5 at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners whose answers are selected win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: Include a phone number where we can reach you.

