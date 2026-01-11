Alaska Fly Fishers Kenai River Cleanup
Alaska Fly Fishers Kenai River Cleanup
After a long summer of fishing and hiking, we are holding a trash pickup with sponsorship of several local and Alaska sponsors. Lunch and evening BBQ provided. Participants drawing including Guided half day Kenai River fishing trip, Fishing Rods and other Gear.
Come join us to help cleanup the area! Bring some fishing gear to fish before or afterward.
Boats invited as well to help clean the river front from Sportsman's Landing to Jim's Landing.
Call 907-223-2907 or e-mail twrueter@gmail.com AFF Kenai River Cleanuup Coordinator
Russian River Ferry Parking lot
08:00 AM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 12 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Alaska Fly Fishers
9072232907
twrueter@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
twrueter@gmail.com
Russian River Ferry Parking lot
Mile 55 Sterling HighwayCooperLnding, Alaska 99572
9072232907
twrueter@gmail.com