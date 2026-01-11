© 2026 KDLL
Public Radio for the Central Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support public radio — donate today!

Alaska Fly Fishers Kenai River Cleanup

Alaska Fly Fishers Kenai River Cleanup

After a long summer of fishing and hiking, we are holding a trash pickup with sponsorship of several local and Alaska sponsors. Lunch and evening BBQ provided. Participants drawing including Guided half day Kenai River fishing trip, Fishing Rods and other Gear.
Come join us to help cleanup the area! Bring some fishing gear to fish before or afterward.
Boats invited as well to help clean the river front from Sportsman's Landing to Jim's Landing.
Call 907-223-2907 or e-mail twrueter@gmail.com AFF Kenai River Cleanuup Coordinator

Russian River Ferry Parking lot
08:00 AM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 12 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Alaska Fly Fishers
9072232907
twrueter@gmail.com
akflyfishers.net

Artist Group Info

twrueter@gmail.com
akflyfishers.net
Russian River Ferry Parking lot
Mile 55 Sterling Highway
CooperLnding, Alaska 99572
9072232907
twrueter@gmail.com
akflyfishers.net