Alaska Fly Fishers Kenai River Cleanup

After a long summer of fishing and hiking, we are holding a trash pickup with sponsorship of several local and Alaska sponsors. Lunch and evening BBQ provided. Participants drawing including Guided half day Kenai River fishing trip, Fishing Rods and other Gear.

Come join us to help cleanup the area! Bring some fishing gear to fish before or afterward.

Boats invited as well to help clean the river front from Sportsman's Landing to Jim's Landing.

Call 907-223-2907 or e-mail twrueter@gmail.com AFF Kenai River Cleanuup Coordinator

