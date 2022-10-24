Another election is around the corner, which means another year of Lame Ducks and Dark Horses — Triumvirate Theatre's biennial political satire show.

During our 2022 Fall Membership Drive, we spoke with Joe Rizzo, Chris Jenness and Tyler Payment about the show, how it's changed through the years and how the current political climate impacts the political satire. Take a listen.

Triumvirate is performing this year's show at the Soldotna Sports Center at 7 p.m. on Oct. 28 & 29, and Nov. 4 & 5. Find tickets here.