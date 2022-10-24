© 2022 KDLL
Lame Ducks & Dark Horses through the years — and elections

KDLL | By Sabine Poux
Published October 24, 2022 at 10:56 AM AKDT
Lame Ducks cast
Debbie Boyle
/
Courtesy poster
The Lame Ducks cast in 2018.

Another election is around the corner, which means another year of Lame Ducks and Dark Horses — Triumvirate Theatre's biennial political satire show.

During our 2022 Fall Membership Drive, we spoke with Joe Rizzo, Chris Jenness and Tyler Payment about the show, how it's changed through the years and how the current political climate impacts the political satire. Take a listen.

Triumvirate is performing this year's show at the Soldotna Sports Center at 7 p.m. on Oct. 28 & 29, and Nov. 4 & 5. Find tickets here.

Sabine Poux
Sabine Poux is the news director at KDLL. Originally from New York, she's lived and reported in Argentina and Vermont, where she fell in love with local news. She covers all things central peninsula but is especially interested in stories related to energy and fishing. She'd love to hear your ideas at spoux@kdll.org.
See stories by Sabine Poux
