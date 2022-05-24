© 2022 KDLL
Public Radio for the Central Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support KDLL, make a donation today!
Local News

Road to Lowell Point will now open just before Memorial Day weekend

KDLL | By Sabine Poux
Published May 24, 2022 at 3:42 PM AKDT
tripp landslide.jpg
Tripp Crouse
/
The landslide as seen from Seward on Saturday, May 14.

The only road between Seward and the community of Lowell Point will now reopen just before Memorial Day weekend.

A landslide closed Lowell Point Road more than two weeks ago, on May 7. City and borough officials announced today that two-way traffic can resume on the road starting Friday at noon — a few days earlier than expected. Intermittent road closures are slated for next week.

Chance Miller said it feels like someone’s about to open the floodgates. Miller runs the campground and tourist business Miller’s Landing, in Lowell Point. And he said this holiday weekend is typically the kickoff to the small community’s busy summer season.

“It’s when pretty much 100 percent of the time, 100 percent of our sites have sold out," Miller said.

That said, he's not sure his business is fully ready for the surge. He's been in emergency mode since the landslide, putting his early-season bookings on hold to instead ferry residents and trapped tourists back and forth, often for free.

Now, he'll have to pivot back to tourist mode. The road will be open 24-hours a day through the weekend. That means visitors can just drive right up to his business.

“Our phones are already firing off the hook," Miller said. "We have to tell them that the road’s, in fact, open, and they need to get a taxi or rent a car because we need to try to keep things status quo here.”

He’ll be back to ferrying between Seward and Lowell Point for a few days next week. The Kenai Peninsula Borough said Lowell Point Road will be closed again next Tuesday through Thursday, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., so crews can do blasting work. During that time, Miller’s Landing (907-331-4040) and Aurora Charters (907-224-3968) will offer free water taxis for residents and a pay-per-ride service for tourists.

The borough said it’s possible there will be more road closures and delays ahead, depending on weather conditions that could again destabilize the slope. The borough is posting updates about the slide and the water taxi schedule on its Facebook page, KPB Alerts.

Tags

Local News landslideCity of SewardKenai Peninsula Borough
Sabine Poux
See stories by Sabine Poux
Related Content
  • tripp landslide.jpg
    Local News
    Officials expect June 1 reopening for Lowell Point Road
    Sabine Poux
    A landslide has blocked traffic between Lowell Point and Seward since May 7. Residents have been getting to and from nearby Seward by water taxi ever since.
  • CL landslide.jpg
    Local News
    The science of slides
    Sabine Poux
    The Kenai Peninsula saw its second landslide within a week today. Geologist Bretwood Higman said he thinks Alaskans can expect to see more landslides going forward.
  • Miller's Landing
    Local News
    Econ 919 — Between a rockslide and a hard place
    Sabine Poux
    When a landslide blocked off the road between Seward and Lowell Point on May 7, Miller's Landing canceled its camping and touring bookings through most of the month and instead started using its boats to shuttle trapped locals and tourists.