Local News

Man charged for placing hidden camera at Soldotna gym

KDLL | By Sabine Poux
Published July 26, 2022 at 2:16 AM AKDT
trooper_badge1.jpg
Alaska State Troopers
/

Alaska State Troopers said they’ve charged a Kenai man for illegally placing a camera in the bathroom of a Soldotna gym.

Troopers said they received a report from the gym last October that there was a hidden camera in one of its bathrooms. They say after investigating, troopers identified the person responsible as 26-year-old Dallas Pierren.

Troopers charged Pierren on one count of attempted indecent photography and issued him a court summons. They said anyone with more information about the case should contact the Troopers’ Soldotna office.

Sabine Poux
Sabine Poux is the news director at KDLL.
