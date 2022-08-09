© 2022 KDLL
Public Radio for the Central Kenai Peninsula
Local News

Two hikers rescued by helicopter near Kenai Lake

KDLL | By Riley Board
Published August 9, 2022 at 7:59 PM AKDT
Kenai Lake
Sabine Poux
/
KDLL
The two hikers were canoeing on Kenai Lake before they hiked a nearby mountain, where they became stranded in a ravine.

Two hikers were rescued by helicopter near Kenai Lake last Thursday, Aug. 4, according to the Alaska Wildlife Troopers.

Troopers say they received a call just before 4 p.m. Thursday from the two hikers, who had taken a canoe on Kenai Lake before hiking up a mountain and getting stuck in a deep ravine.

The hikers told troopers they were out of food and water and did not have any overnight camping supplies. A Wildlife Trooper dispatch about the incident says high winds and wet weather were forecasted for the next couple of days.

The hikers were identified as 22-year-old Noah Ergle from Florida and 23-year-old Garrick Murath from Colorado.

The Alaska Department of Public Safety launched a helicopter from Anchorage and located the hikers. The hikers reported no injuries and did not accept medical treatment, according to the dispatch.

Kenai Lake Cooper Landing
Riley Board
Riley Board is a Report For America reporter covering rural communities on the central Kenai Peninsula for KDLL. A recent graduate of Middlebury College, where she studied linguistics, English literature and German, Board was editor-in-chief of The Middlebury Campus, the student newspaper, and completed work as a Kellogg Fellow, doing independent linguistics research. She has interned at the Burlington Free Press, covering the early days of the pandemic’s effects on Vermont communities, and at Smithsonian Institution’s Folklife, where she wrote about culture and folklife in Washington, D.C. and beyond. Board hails from Sarasota, Florida.
See stories by Riley Board
