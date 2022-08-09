Two hikers rescued by helicopter near Kenai Lake
Two hikers were rescued by helicopter near Kenai Lake last Thursday, Aug. 4, according to the Alaska Wildlife Troopers.
Troopers say they received a call just before 4 p.m. Thursday from the two hikers, who had taken a canoe on Kenai Lake before hiking up a mountain and getting stuck in a deep ravine.
The hikers told troopers they were out of food and water and did not have any overnight camping supplies. A Wildlife Trooper dispatch about the incident says high winds and wet weather were forecasted for the next couple of days.
The hikers were identified as 22-year-old Noah Ergle from Florida and 23-year-old Garrick Murath from Colorado.
The Alaska Department of Public Safety launched a helicopter from Anchorage and located the hikers. The hikers reported no injuries and did not accept medical treatment, according to the dispatch.