Local governments work to fill vacancies left by Bjorkman, Ruffridge

Following their elections to the Alaska Legislature, Senator-elect Jesse Bjorkman and Representative-elect Justin Ruffridge are resigning from their respective seats on the Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly and Soldotna City Council.

Bjorkman, a Republican, was reelected to the borough assembly this fall, fending off two challengers for the seat representing Nikiski. He said during his campaigns he would resign from his assembly seat if he were to win his senate race — and he did, a few weeks later. Bjorkman submitted his official resignation letter Tuesday, following the certification of state election results.

“I’d like to thank all the folks, I look forward to continuing to work for them,” Bjorkman said. “It’s been my pleasure and an honor to represent and work with so many people on the assembly.”

Bjorkman’s last assembly meeting will be Jan. 3. His last day with the assembly will be Jan. 16. The borough clerk’s office will advertise the vacancy and allow two weeks for people to declare their candidacy, starting next Wednesday, Dec. 14 through Jan. 10. The assembly will then appoint a new member to the seat.

That member’s first assembly meeting will be Jan.17, and they’ll serve until the Oct. 2023 regular election for the seat.

Bjorkman’s Assembly District 3 seat covers all of Nikiski, as well as the west-side community of Tyonek. Candidates must reside within the area.

“Whoever applies and ultimately gets appointed by the assembly, I hope that they continue to be accessible and open to the constituency and the people of Nikiski,” Bjorkman said.

Republican Representative-elect Justin Ruffridge said he plans to resign from his seat on the Soldotna City Council, which he’s held since 2018. Although has not yet submitted a written letter of resignation, he says his last meeting will be Dec. 14.

Ruffridge says he feels nothing but grateful for his time on the council.

“You learn so much by getting involved, just about the way a community functions, how we work together to solve problems,” he said. “It’s been a phenomenal experience, one I would recommend to anybody.”

Soldotna City Clerk Johni Blankenship says until Ruffridge submits a written resignation, the city won’t release more information about filling the position. She says the city council will appoint someone to fill the position through the end of Ruffridge’s term and next regular election, in late 2023.

Soldotna City Council seats are all at-large, and they serve three-year terms.

Bjorkman and Ruffridge will head to Juneau for their first legislative sessions next month. The session starts Jan. 17.