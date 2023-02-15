Update: Micciche has lead in borough mayor’s race after election day

Updated midnight Feb. 15

Peter Micciche, of Soldotna, is leading with a majority of votes in the special election for Kenai Peninsula Borough Mayor.

As of midnight Wednesday, Micciche had nearly 50.5% of the vote across most precincts, according to unofficial election results from the borough .

Those totals don’t include all absentee votes, and one precinct, Tyonek, has still not reported results. If Micciche's lead falls below more than 50% of the total, the borough will have to hold a run-off election between the top two vote-getters next month.

Micciche, who previously served as mayor of the City of Soldotna and was most recently president of the Alaska State Senate, is one of four candidates on the ballot.

Linda Farnsworth-Hutchings is in second place so far, with 17.4% of the vote. Farnsworth-Hutchings who sits on the Soldotna City Council and is the accountant at Hutchings Auto Group.

David Carey, a retired teacher who also sits on Soldotna City Council and was previously borough mayor, has 11.1% of the vote. Zachary Hamilton, an Air Force veteran and co-owner of Brothers' Cafe in Kenai, has 4.8%.

Robert Wall, of Sterling, is running a write-in campaign for the mayor's seat. About 16.1% of votes so far were cast as "unresolved write-in," according to the borough.

The winner of Tuesday's election will serve through the next regularly scheduled municipal election, in October. The seat has been vacant since the resignation of former Borough Mayor Charlie Pierce last summer and is currently filled by interim Mayor Mike Navarre.

Voter turnout borough-wide is just over 9%, so far. The borough will certify results of the election next week, on Feb. 21.

This is a developing story and will be updated. Find more detailed results here.