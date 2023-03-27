Woman charged with letting dog harass moose

A woman was charged in Kasilof earlier this month for letting her dog harass a moose until it died.

Trina Bishop, 62, was contacted by Alaska Wildlife Troopers for her actions outside the Tustumena Lodge around 5 p.m. on March 11, according to charging documents.

The documents say Bishop intentionally let her dog out of her car to harass a moose, who was stuck in tall snow and unable to leave or defend itself. The dog attacked the moose“viciously,” according to the report. The moose died as a result.

Bishop is charged with a misdemeanor for prohibited conduct. Her arraignment is scheduled for April 11 at the Kenai Courthouse.