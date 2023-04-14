© 2023 KDLL
Local News

Legislators cancel peninsula appearances amid volcanic ash flight grounding

KDLL | By Riley Board
Published April 14, 2023 at 5:46 PM AKDT
capitol shot.jpg
Riley Board
/
KDLL

Volcanic ash from an eruption in eastern Russia has resulted in major flight cancellations in Alaska, including many out of the state Capital. Two Kenai Peninsula legislators who planned to make public appearances on the peninsula this weekend have had to cancel events.

Alaska Airlines has canceled more than 100 flights since Wednesday, including 82 today, according to spokesperson Tim Thompson. He said the airline is continuing to monitor the location, movement and timing of the atmospheric ash, and operations are beginning to return to normal at all airports this evening. 

One of the impacted fliers is Rep. Ben Carpenter of Nikiski, who had planned two capitol update events, one in Nikiski tonight and another tomorrow in Sterling. He announced in a newsletter to constituents this morning that both appearances would be postponed because of flight cancellations. 

Sen. Jesse Bjorkman was also planning a trip to the Kenai this weekend, with three events scheduled tonight and tomorrow. He canceled tonight’s event in Bear Creek, but is still hoping to make his Saturday appearances, a morning town hall at the Legislative Information office in Kenai, and an afternoon town hall at the Nikiski Rec Center. Rep. Justin Ruffridge will also be at the Saturday event in Kenai. 

Bjorkman still had an evening flight out of Juneau as of this afternoon, according to his staff. 

Riley Board
Riley Board is a Report For America reporter covering rural communities on the central Kenai Peninsula for KDLL.
