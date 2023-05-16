Anchorage man arrested for biting off nephew's finger in Clam Gulch

An Anchorage man was arrested on the beach in Clam Gulch early Sunday morning after biting off his nephew’s fingertip and driving drunk, according to Alaska State Troopers.

Troopers say they received a 911 call around 5:20 a.m. Sunday, May 14 reporting that a man had bitten another man’s finger off in the Clam Gulch area. A trooper arrived and found 47-year-old Lester Wilde in the driver’s seat of a car about 100 yards from the beach parking lot, unresponsive and covered in blood and sand, according to charging documents. The trooper described him as smelling of alcoholic beverages and having slurred speech.

While the trooper was attending to Wilde, a pickup truck drove by with Preston Williams, Wilde’s nephew, in the bed of the truck. Williams had a deep cut caused by a bite to his right cheek, and was missing the tip of his right pointer finger.

According to the documents, Wilde got into an argument with his nephew earlier in the evening about Williams’s girlfriend, which escalated into a physical fight.

Williams was brought to Central Peninsula Hospital and treated for his injuries, troopers say. Wilde was arrested, and troopers say his blood alcohol content was almost three times the legal limit.

Wilde is charged with assault in the 4th degree for reckless harm, and a DUI. He was arraigned Monday morning and paid a $5,000 bail.

He pled not guilty to the charges, and has a pretrial appearance set for June 15.