Chugach planning new Kenai Lake public cabin

A new public use cabin that will overlook Kenai Lake is projected to open around the end of 2023. Before that happens, the Forest Service is seeking public input on how much it should cost to rent the cabin.

The cabin will join 40 others in the Chugach National Forest, which are designed for backpackers and campers. The cabins are popular , and often booked months in advance.

The so-called Trail River Cabin will overlook Kenai Lake from a bluff, located in the Crown Point area, south of Moose Pass. It will be within the current Trail River Campground, and is projected to open late this year or in early 2024.

The structure is a two-story cabin that can sleep up to eight people. It will have an outside deck, an accessible ramp and a wood stove.

The Forest Service has plans to create even more cabins throughout the Chugach and Tongass National Forests, thanks to the federal bipartisan infrastructure bill of 2021. The state got $14.4 million to repair existing cabins and build new ones, and officials estimated last fall that they may build about 25 new cabins .

The Forest Service is currently seeking public comment on what the fee should be for use of the forthcoming Trail River Cabin cabin. The proposed cost is $75 a night, which it says is comparable to similar cabins around the state.