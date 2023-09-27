Pension discussion comes to Soldotna this week

A statewide network invested in reopening the state’s public pension plan is coming to Soldotna this week to host a legislative town hall event.

The Alaska Public Pension Coalition was founded in 2021, and is part of a national group that advocates for defined benefit plans. The State of Alaska discontinued its pension plan for state employees in 2006, and the 401(k)-style system used since then has been shown to provide significantly smaller benefits. That switch is often blamed for the state’s struggles to recruit and keep employees, which has legislators discussing a return to pensions.

The town hall will be hosted in partnership with the senior interest group AARP, and will focus on the QUOTE, “staggering vacancy crisis and the challenges causing Alaska's recruitment and retention issues.”

The event is from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. tomorrow, Sept. 28 at the Soldotna Senior Center.