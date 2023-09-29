Evening of Classics fundraiser set for this weekend

The Kenai Peninsula Orchestra will host its annual Evening of Classics fundraiser this Friday and Saturday night. The event will showcase local musicians of varying skill levels both in a full orchestra and smaller ensemble pieces.

The organization hopes that this concert series will build bridges among the musicians. The event will also allow one randomly selected member of the audience to conduct the orchestra at the end of the show.

The Kenai Peninsula Orchestra hosts four concert series each year. Tonight’s performance will be held at Christian Community Church in Homer, tomorrow’s will be at Christ Lutheran Church in Soldotna. Both performances begin at 7 p.m.

Admission is $15 and children 17 and under are free. Tickets will be available at the door, Homer Bookstore and River City Books.

The money raised from this event will allow the 100 percent volunteer-based orchestra to continue its rehearsals and performances.