Kenai area residents react to season's first snowfall

Kenai area residents woke up Thursday morning to the season’s first snowfall. While the cold front brought less than an inch of snow, it serves as a reminder that winter is nearing.

Some locals are looking forward to the winter months. Others are dreading it.

“I was like ‘oh no’, I’m not ready at all.”

“I was hoping it would hold off, but I remember years ago as a kid on Halloween, climbing over snow berms and using my little plastic pumpkin as a sled.”

“Crap. It’s like ‘oh no, it’s too early.’”

“‘Oh no! Really?’ It was pretty, and then I thought it’s going to be pretty messy.”

“It’s that time of year, bound to happen. Can’t avoid it.”

“Yay, at last. I look forward to the snow. Born in Seattle, it rained and rained, so it’s very nice to get snow this time of year.”

“I personally don’t like the snow, I’ve been here 45 years but I never really look forward to it. But hey, it’ll be all beautiful and clean and white, so we have to deal with it.”

“I think it’s going to be a pretty hard one. It was a hard summer so I think it will be a hard winter.”

“I think it might be a rough one, since it’s already started, it’s probably going to be a really long one.”

“I’m hoping not for a big snowfall like we did last year overnight. Snow is fun to play in but not when it’s wet and we have five feet of it. So, what you would consider a normal winter would be great.”

“I guess I’m anticipating a lot of snowfall based on last year, so I’m gearing up for a lot of work.”

“I hope it’s not like last winter, I hope we have a little less snow than last winter, but who knows.”

“If it goes along with the winters in the past, I’m expecting it to be a wet snow, a warmer winter than we had last year.”

“I’m looking forward to the fires and watching the snow come down and just having that down time.”

Hunter Morrison / KDLL

“Once the snow hits, my kids love to be out sledding, and we love to be outside, so that makes it fun. I don’t love the snow, but I am excited about being outside and having winter fun.”

“I hope it melts off, that’s all I have to say about it.”

“I’m assuming most people noticed that the fireweed was completely different this year than most years, so I don’t know if that’s an indication of what to expect or not.”

“The fireweed wasn’t very tall, so lore has it that that means not much snow.”

“I’m hoping it doesn’t get too cold. Minus ten is a little too much for me, but we don’t want it to warm up to 40 degrees in January either because it makes it interesting for driving.”

“It just doesn’t matter. As long as I’m warm, got food to eat, TV works, I’m fine. It can snow all it wants.”

“I’m looking forward to it being over already so I can go fishing next summer.”

“Hopefully you have an emergency kit in your car just in case you get stuck or you can’t get to where you’re supposed to be going.”

Although the snow is already beginning to melt, the forecast for the next several days predicts cool and overcast conditions. No snow is in the immediate forecast.