Kenai Conversation

Kenai Conversation: Snow

By Sabine Poux
Published December 21, 2022 at 8:51 AM AKST
Parts of the Western Kenai Peninsula are buried under a thick blanket of snow after subsequent storms last week.

It’s no secret — snow is piled sky high across Southcentral Alaska this month.

But there’s a lot about the snow that isn't so obvious. For example, what are the different types of snow and characteristics of this snowpack? How does snow impact local flora and fauna? And what does it mean for recreationists and municipal governments?

We’re joined by four guests on the show today to talk all things snow:

  • Rick Thoman is a climatologist with Alaska Center for Climate Assessment and Policy at the University of Alaska Fairbanks
  • Kris Inman is a supervisory wildlife biologist with the Kenai National Wildlife Refuge
  • John Sykes is a forecaster with the Chugach National Forest Avalanche Information Center and is working on his PhD in snow science
  • Brian Gabriel is mayor of the City of Kenai and former Department of Transportation foreman

Relevant links:

Big thanks to Marcus Mueller for his help coordinating this conversation.

Sabine Poux
Sabine Poux is the news director at KDLL. Originally from New York, she's lived and reported in Argentina and Vermont, where she fell in love with local news. She covers all things central peninsula but is especially interested in stories related to energy and fishing. She'd love to hear your ideas at spoux@kdll.org.
See stories by Sabine Poux
Latest Episodes