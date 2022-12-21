Kenai Conversation: Snow

It’s no secret — snow is piled sky high across Southcentral Alaska this month.

But there’s a lot about the snow that isn't so obvious. For example, what are the different types of snow and characteristics of this snowpack? How does snow impact local flora and fauna? And what does it mean for recreationists and municipal governments?

We’re joined by four guests on the show today to talk all things snow:



Rick Thoman is a climatologist with Alaska Center for Climate Assessment and Policy at the University of Alaska Fairbanks

Kris Inman is a supervisory wildlife biologist with the Kenai National Wildlife Refuge

John Sykes is a forecaster with the Chugach National Forest Avalanche Information Center and is working on his PhD in snow science

Brian Gabriel is mayor of the City of Kenai and former Department of Transportation foreman

Big thanks to Marcus Mueller for his help coordinating this conversation.