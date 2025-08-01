© 2025 KDLL
Public Radio for the Central Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support public radio — donate today!
Kenai Conversation

Kenai Conversation: Alaska place names

By Hunter Morrison
Published August 1, 2025 at 10:56 AM AKDT
Ways To Subscribe
Gregory Weissenberg (left) and Roger Pearson (right) have studied Alaska place names for decades. For Weissenberg, it all started with an Alaska road atlas that was gifted to him when he moved to the state from Russia.
Hunter Morrison
/
KDLL
Gregory Weissenberg (left) and Roger Pearson (right) have studied Alaska place names for decades. For Weissenberg, it all started with an Alaska road atlas that was gifted to him when he moved to the state from Russia.

What's in a name? For many of Alaska's cities and landmarks, place names are closely tied to early Russian, Spanish and English explorers who visited the region.

On this episode of the Kenai Conversation, we're joined by retired University of Alaska Fairbanks geography professor Roger Pearson and retired Kenai Peninsula Borough School District history and Russian language teacher Gregory Weissenberg. Both have studied Alaska place names, and the early explorers who named the state's landmarks, for decades.

Kenai Conversation
Hunter Morrison
Hunter Morrison is a news reporter at KDLL
See stories by Hunter Morrison
Latest Episodes