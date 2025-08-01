Kenai Conversation: Alaska place names

What's in a name? For many of Alaska's cities and landmarks, place names are closely tied to early Russian, Spanish and English explorers who visited the region.

On this episode of the Kenai Conversation, we're joined by retired University of Alaska Fairbanks geography professor Roger Pearson and retired Kenai Peninsula Borough School District history and Russian language teacher Gregory Weissenberg. Both have studied Alaska place names, and the early explorers who named the state's landmarks, for decades.