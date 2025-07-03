Kenai Conversation: Johnson Tract mine lawsuit

The Johnson Tract, on the west side of Cook Inlet inside Lake Clark National Park, is a known mineral site for gold, copper and zinc. The site was leased for mineral exploration in 2019 after decades of inactivity.

On this episode of the Kenai Conversation, we're joined by Cook Inletkeeper's Satchel Pondolfino, Center for Biological Diversity's Cooper Freeman and the Chickaloon Native Village's Lisa and Angela Wade. The three organizations are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to stop activity at the proposed mine site. The suit claims that the Army Corps, which grants permitting at the site, did not thoroughly assess potential pollution impacts.

Representatives from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers did not accept an invite to join this episode of the Kenai Conversation.