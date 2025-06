The Kenai Peninsula is home to several LGBTQ+ Pride events.

Susan Smalley is with Many Voices, a Kenai Peninsula activist group that recently held a Pride event at The Goods in Soldotna. On this episode, she's joined by Soldotna Pride organizer Tina Hamlin, Seward Pride Vice President Tyler Pelo and Homer Pride organizer Jerrina Reed. We're chatting about LGBTQ+ rights and the significance of Pride.