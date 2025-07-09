Kenai Conversation: Community health needs with Bruce Richards
On this week’s episode of the Kenai Conversation, we’re joined by Bruce Richards, director of government affairs for Central Peninsula Hospital. During the hour, we talk about community health needs, what the hospital is doing to try and meet those needs and ways residents can access the hospital’s care.
Central Peninsula Hospital’s Community Health Needs Assessment survey is accepting responses through Sept. 26. More information about the hospital’s financial assistance programs is available on the hospital’s website.