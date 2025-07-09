© 2025 KDLL
Public Radio for the Central Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support public radio — donate today!
Kenai Conversation

Kenai Conversation: Community health needs with Bruce Richards

By Ashlyn O'Hara
Published July 9, 2025 at 6:04 PM AKDT
Ways To Subscribe
Central Peninsula Hospital Director of Government Affairs Bruce Richards stands in the Kenai Peninsula Borough Building on Tuesday, July 8, 2025 in Soldotna, Alaska.
Ashlyn O'Hara
/
KDLL
Central Peninsula Hospital Director of Government Affairs Bruce Richards stands in the Kenai Peninsula Borough Building on Tuesday, July 8, 2025 in Soldotna, Alaska.

On this week’s episode of the Kenai Conversation, we’re joined by Bruce Richards, director of government affairs for Central Peninsula Hospital. During the hour, we talk about community health needs, what the hospital is doing to try and meet those needs and ways residents can access the hospital’s care.

Central Peninsula Hospital’s Community Health Needs Assessment survey is accepting responses through Sept. 26. More information about the hospital’s financial assistance programs is available on the hospital’s website.

Tags
Kenai Conversation Central Peninsula Hospital
Ashlyn O'Hara
Prior to joining KDLL's news team in May 2024, O'Hara spent nearly four years reporting for the Peninsula Clarion in Kenai. Before that, she was a freelance reporter for The New York Times, a statehouse reporter for the Columbia Missourian and a graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism. You can reach her at aohara@kdll.org
See stories by Ashlyn O'Hara
Latest Episodes