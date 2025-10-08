© 2025 KDLL
Kenai Conversation

Kenai Conversation: New leadership at the Kenai Peninsula Food Bank

By Ashlyn O'Hara
Published October 8, 2025 at 10:43 AM AKDT
On this episode of the Kenai Conversation, we're joined by the Kenai Peninsula Food Bank's new executive director, Johna Beech, and Board President Sean O'Reilly. During the hour, we talk about the nonprofit's history and mission, food insecurity on the Kenai Peninsula and what's on the food bank's horizon.

To learn more about the Kenai Peninsula Food Bank, visit their website or Facebook page. They can also be reached at 907-416-7619 and are located at 33955 Community College Dr. in Soldotna.

Ashlyn O'Hara
Prior to joining KDLL's news team in May 2024, O'Hara spent nearly four years reporting for the Peninsula Clarion in Kenai. Before that, she was a freelance reporter for The New York Times, a statehouse reporter for the Columbia Missourian and a graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism. You can reach her at aohara@kdll.org
