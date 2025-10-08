Kenai Conversation: New leadership at the Kenai Peninsula Food Bank

On this episode of the Kenai Conversation, we're joined by the Kenai Peninsula Food Bank's new executive director, Johna Beech, and Board President Sean O'Reilly. During the hour, we talk about the nonprofit's history and mission, food insecurity on the Kenai Peninsula and what's on the food bank's horizon.

To learn more about the Kenai Peninsula Food Bank, visit their website or Facebook page. They can also be reached at 907-416-7619 and are located at 33955 Community College Dr. in Soldotna.