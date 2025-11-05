Kenai Conversation: A sit-down with Lisa Parker, Alaska Women's Hall of Fame inductee

On today’s episode of the Kenai Conversation, we’re joined by Lisa Parker, who was recently inducted into the Alaska Women’s Hall of Fame.

From the Alaska Women’s Hall of Fame :

"A fourth-generation Alaskan, Lisa Parker has over 50 years of public service and involvement in local government, resource development, and conservation policy.

Her exceptional career supporting Alaskan communities and people began as she graduated from high school early, so she could work as a page for the Alaska State Senate. At the age of 19 (1975), she won her first election as one of 11 members of the Anchorage Charter Commission. In college, she was awarded the national Harry S. Truman scholarship for Alaska for academic excellence and public service.

Her “firsts” in the growing role of women include first female Planning Director for the Kenai Peninsula Borough, first Executive Director of the Cook Inlet Regional Citizens Advisory Council, first statewide Coordinator of the Alaska Land Use Council, and the list goes on.

Through the years, Parker has maintained a steadfast interest in local and State policy. She has been elected or appointed to literally dozens of key boards and commissions. These include: the Alaska Reapportionment Board (1990), Conference of Alaskans (2004), and the University of Alaska Board of Regents (2015 ). She is currently president of the 165-member, statewide Alaska Municipal League. She serves as Soldotna’s Vice Mayor and has served for 14 years on the Soldotna City Council.

Motivated by her passion to help communities and protect Alaskans’ values, Parker served in positions of Government Relations and External Affairs for major resource development corporations, including Cominco (Teck), Apache, and Agrium, notably in Northwest Alaska and the Kenai Peninsula. Often working in contentious or complicated situations, Parker is known for her calm demeanor, respect for all involved, “knowledge base”, and focus on public benefit.

She is married to Steve Horn, and they have a son.”

