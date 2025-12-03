© 2025 KDLL
Public Radio for the Central Kenai Peninsula
Kenai Conversation

Kenai Conversation: The Brief, Awkward History of Fort Kenay

By Jenny Neyman
Published December 3, 2025 at 8:08 AM AKST
Shana Loshbaugh is a historian and former reporter at The Peninsula Clarion. She and her family have lived various places on the Kenai Peninsula since 1981.
Kenai Peninsula historian Shana Loshbaugh struck historian gold in being the first person to request to peruse a trove of documents donated to the University of Alaska Archives from the descendants of Medorum Crawford Jr., a career military officer in the late 1800s. In letters and interviews after his retirement, Crawford recollected his two years of service in Alaska, including at Fort Kenay, the first official U.S. government presence on the central Kenai Peninsula. That led Loshbaugh on a wider hunt for information about how the fort came to be, and ceased to be. What resulted is her research project, "The Brief Awkward History of Fort Kenay," which she presented at the Kenai Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center on Nov. 13.

