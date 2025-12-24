Gherkin Radio Theater Christmas

As a thank you for all the support from our community this year, KDLL is whipping up a special treat for the holidays — Gherkin Radio Theater returns! Tune in at 10 a.m. Dec. 24 or 5 p.m. Dec. 27 for two acts of Christmas fun. In “Richer by Christmas,” a mother finds herself just going through the holiday motions until a special present gives her the gift of Christmas cheer. And in “The Plot to Overthrow Christmas,” the forces of evil must be thwarted before they overthrow Christmas — and ruin the rhymes!

Many thanks to our actors: Hannah Rose, Ian McEwen, Jamie Nelson, Shaylon Cochran, Jenny Neyman, Mary May, Tony Mika, Charlissa Magen, Ranger Fox, Ruairí Tuite, Allen Auxier and Dr. Stephen White, and musicians Sue Biggs and Jack Will.

Have a dillightful Christmas and happy holidays, from Gherkin Radio Theater to you!

