Public Radio for the Central Kenai Peninsula
Kenai Conversation

Kenai Conversation: State foresters on the decline of spruce bark beetle activity

By Ashlyn O'Hara
Published January 28, 2026 at 11:10 AM AKST


On today’s episode of the Kenai Conversation, we’re joined by Jason Moan and Diane Campbell, with the Alaska Division of Forestry to talk about all things spruce bark beetles. Moan manages the division’s Forest Health Program and Campbell is the area forester for the Kenai Peninsula and Kodiak.

More information about Alaska’s most recent spruce bark beetle outbreak is available through a website created by the U.S. Forest Service, the Alaska Division of Forestry and the University of Alaska Fairbanks.

Kenai Conversation Alaska Division of Forestryenvironmentspruce bark beetle
Ashlyn O'Hara
Prior to joining KDLL's news team in May 2024, O'Hara spent nearly four years reporting for the Peninsula Clarion in Kenai. Before that, she was a freelance reporter for The New York Times, a statehouse reporter for the Columbia Missourian and a graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism. You can reach her at aohara@kdll.org
