Kenai Conversation: State foresters on the decline of spruce bark beetle activity

On today’s episode of the Kenai Conversation, we’re joined by Jason Moan and Diane Campbell, with the Alaska Division of Forestry to talk about all things spruce bark beetles . Moan manages the division’s Forest Health Program and Campbell is the area forester for the Kenai Peninsula and Kodiak.

More information about Alaska’s most recent spruce bark beetle outbreak is available through a website created by the U.S. Forest Service, the Alaska Division of Forestry and the University of Alaska Fairbanks.

