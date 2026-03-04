© 2026 KDLL
Public Radio for the Central Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support public radio — donate today!
Kenai Conversation

Kenai Conversation: Catching up with the Kenai Local Food Connection

By Ashlyn O'Hara
Published March 4, 2026 at 10:08 AM AKST
Ways To Subscribe
From left, Jeanette Pedginski, Susan Nabholz and Mary May stand in the KDLL studio on Friday, Feb. 27, 2026 in Kenai, Alaska.
Ashlyn O'Hara
/
KDLL
From left, Jeanette Pedginski, Susan Nabholz and Mary May stand in the KDLL studio on Friday, Feb. 27, 2026 in Kenai, Alaska.

On today's episode of the Kenai Conversation, Jeanette Pedginski, Susan Nabholz and Mary May with the Kenai Local Food Connection join us to talk about how and why to eat local food, what their organization does and their favorite go-to local food recipes.

On March 21, the Kenai Local Food Connection is holding an all-day Grower's Expo at the Soldotna Regional Sports Complex to share information and resources for people interested in local food.

Tags
Kenai Conversation kenai local food connectionfoodGardening
Ashlyn O'Hara
Prior to joining KDLL's news team in May 2024, O'Hara spent nearly four years reporting for the Peninsula Clarion in Kenai. Before that, she was a freelance reporter for The New York Times, a statehouse reporter for the Columbia Missourian and a graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism. You can reach her at aohara@kdll.org
See stories by Ashlyn O'Hara
Latest Episodes