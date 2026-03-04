Kenai Conversation: Catching up with the Kenai Local Food Connection

On today's episode of the Kenai Conversation, Jeanette Pedginski, Susan Nabholz and Mary May with the Kenai Local Food Connection join us to talk about how and why to eat local food, what their organization does and their favorite go-to local food recipes.

On March 21, the Kenai Local Food Connection is holding an all-day Grower's Expo at the Soldotna Regional Sports Complex to share information and resources for people interested in local food.