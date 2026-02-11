Kenai Conversation: Glacier sediment study with two scientists

On today’s episode of the Kenai Conversation, we’re joined by Dr. Kiefer Forsch and Sarah Aarons to hear more about their study of Aialik and Northwestern glaciers in Kenai Fjords National Park.

Last year, they published an article in the scientific journal Nature Communications called, "Tidewater cycle drives alpine glacial sediment plume geochemistry."

Their study found the retreat of different glacier types impacts the quality of metal nutrients those glaciers deliver to coastal ecosystems.