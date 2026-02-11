© 2026 KDLL
Public Radio for the Central Kenai Peninsula
Kenai Conversation

Kenai Conversation: Glacier sediment study with two scientists

By Ashlyn O'Hara
Published February 11, 2026 at 4:15 PM AKST
Dr. Kiefer Forsch sits on a boat in Kenai Fjords National Park while conducting field work near Seward, Alaska.
Courtesy photo
/
Dr. Kiefer Forsch
Dr. Kiefer Forsch sits on a boat in Kenai Fjords National Park while conducting field work near Seward, Alaska.

On today’s episode of the Kenai Conversation, we’re joined by Dr. Kiefer Forsch and Sarah Aarons to hear more about their study of Aialik and Northwestern glaciers in Kenai Fjords National Park.

Last year, they published an article in the scientific journal Nature Communications called, "Tidewater cycle drives alpine glacial sediment plume geochemistry."

Their study found the retreat of different glacier types impacts the quality of metal nutrients those glaciers deliver to coastal ecosystems.

An ice and sediment sample collected by Dr. Kiefer Forsch from Kenai Fjords National Park.
Courtesy photo
/
Dr. Kiefer Forsch
An ice and sediment sample collected by Dr. Kiefer Forsch from Kenai Fjords National Park.

Tags
Kenai Conversation environmentkenai fjords national parkSeward
Ashlyn O'Hara
Prior to joining KDLL's news team in May 2024, O'Hara spent nearly four years reporting for the Peninsula Clarion in Kenai. Before that, she was a freelance reporter for The New York Times, a statehouse reporter for the Columbia Missourian and a graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism. You can reach her at aohara@kdll.org
See stories by Ashlyn O'Hara
