Kenai Conversation

Kenai Conversation: Local children's books

By Jenny Neyman
Published December 17, 2025 at 10:18 AM AKST
Author Tabitha Kingery, right, and illustrator Rainy Jenness collaborated on a new children's book, "Spruce Flies South"
Jenny Neyman/KDLL
Author Tabitha Kingery, right, and illustrator Rainy Jenness collaborated on a new children's book, "Spruce Flies South"
Soldotna author Kerri Roe and Kenai artist Moira Ireland produced the picture book, "As Deep as the Sea."
Jenny Neyman/KDLL
Soldotna author Kerri Roe and Kenai artist Moira Ireland produced the picture book, "As Deep as the Sea."

Local authors and illustrators collaborate on new children's books. Author Tabitha Kingery teamed up with Nikiski High School sophomore Rainy Jenness to produce "Spruce Flies South," about a bear wanting to escape winter hibernation. In "As Deep as the Sea," author Kerri Roe offers a lyrical promise to the children in our lives, illustrated with original watercolors by Kenai artist Moira Ireland.

Both books are available at River City Books in Soldotna, on www.amazon.com and other online book retailers. Kingery will have books for sale at a Holiday Cheer Christmas Bazaar on Dec. 19 and 20 at the Old Carrs Mall, and a book signing from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 20 at River City Books. Roe will have a book signing and release of a gift edition of "As Deep as the Sea" at a later date.

