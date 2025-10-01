© 2025 KDLL
Public Radio for the Central Kenai Peninsula
Kenai Conversation

Kenai Conversation: Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly, Nikiski and Central candidate forum

By Ashlyn O'Hara
Published October 1, 2025 at 3:32 PM AKDT
Michael Hicks and Lenora Niesen, candidates for Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly's Central and Nikiski seats, participate in a forum at the Soldotna Public Library on Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025.
Jake Dye
/
Peninsula Clarion
Michael Hicks and Lenora Niesen, candidates for Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly's Central and Nikiski seats, participate in a forum at the Soldotna Public Library on Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025.

On today’s episode of the Kenai Conversation, we’re airing the final installment in KDLL’s 2025 candidate forum series, held in conjunction with the Peninsula Clarion and the Central Peninsula League of Women Voters. This forum was held Thursday, Sept. 25 at the Soldotna Public Library.

During the hour, we hear from the two unopposed Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly candidates. Lenora Niesen is running unopposed for the Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly’s District 3 - Nikiski seat. Michael Hicks is running for the District 7 – Central seat.

Kenai Conversation
Ashlyn O'Hara
Prior to joining KDLL's news team in May 2024, O'Hara spent nearly four years reporting for the Peninsula Clarion in Kenai. Before that, she was a freelance reporter for The New York Times, a statehouse reporter for the Columbia Missourian and a graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism. You can reach her at aohara@kdll.org
Latest Episodes