Kenai Conversation: Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly, Nikiski and Central candidate forum

On today’s episode of the Kenai Conversation, we’re airing the final installment in KDLL’s 2025 candidate forum series, held in conjunction with the Peninsula Clarion and the Central Peninsula League of Women Voters. This forum was held Thursday, Sept. 25 at the Soldotna Public Library.

During the hour, we hear from the two unopposed Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly candidates. Lenora Niesen is running unopposed for the Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly’s District 3 - Nikiski seat. Michael Hicks is running for the District 7 – Central seat.