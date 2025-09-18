© 2025 KDLL
Public Radio for the Central Kenai Peninsula
Kenai Conversation

Kenai Conversation: School board, Kalifornsky seat candidate forum

By Ashlyn O'Hara
Published September 18, 2025 at 3:11 AM AKDT
Patti Truesdell, Donna Anderson and Shelby Oden, candidates for the Kalifornsky seat on the Kenai Peninsula Borough School District Board of Education, participate in a forum at the Soldotna Public Library in Soldotna, Alaska, on Monday, Sept. 15, 2025.
Jake Dye
/
Peninsula Clarion
Patti Truesdell, Donna Anderson and Shelby Oden, candidates for the Kalifornsky seat on the Kenai Peninsula Borough School District Board of Education, participate in a forum at the Soldotna Public Library in Soldotna, Alaska, on Monday, Sept. 15, 2025. (Jake Dye/Peninsula Clarion)

On today’s episode of the Kenai Conversation, we’re airing the next installment in KDLL’s 2025 candidate forum series, held in conjunction with the Peninsula Clarion and the Kenai Peninsula League of Women Voters. This forum was held Monday, Sept. 15 at the Soldotna Public Library.

Incumbent candidate Patti Truesdell is running for the seat, alongside Donna Anderson and Shelby Oden. Election day is Oct. 7 You can find more information and written bios from the candidates on the Kenai Peninsula Borough’s election webpage. Thank you all for participating and have a good night.

Kenai Conversation Election 2025Kenai Peninsula Borough School District
Ashlyn O'Hara
Prior to joining KDLL's news team in May 2024, O'Hara spent nearly four years reporting for the Peninsula Clarion in Kenai. Before that, she was a freelance reporter for The New York Times, a statehouse reporter for the Columbia Missourian and a graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism. You can reach her at aohara@kdll.org
