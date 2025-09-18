Kenai Conversation: School board, Kalifornsky seat candidate forum

On today’s episode of the Kenai Conversation, we’re airing the next installment in KDLL’s 2025 candidate forum series, held in conjunction with the Peninsula Clarion and the Kenai Peninsula League of Women Voters. This forum was held Monday, Sept. 15 at the Soldotna Public Library.

Incumbent candidate Patti Truesdell is running for the seat, alongside Donna Anderson and Shelby Oden. Election day is Oct. 7 You can find more information and written bios from the candidates on the Kenai Peninsula Borough’s election webpage. Thank you all for participating and have a good night.