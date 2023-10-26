© 2023 KDLL
Public Radio for the Central Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support KDLL, donate today

Troopers still looking for intruder in Nikiski home invasion

KDLL | By Riley Board
Published October 26, 2023 at 5:22 PM AKDT
The Nikiski welcome sign, photographed in 2022.
Riley Board
/
KDLL
The Nikiski welcome sign, photographed in 2022.

Alaska State Troopers say they responded to a home invasion in Nikiski Saturday evening.

According to troopers, the invasion occurred around 9:30 Saturday night, when an adult man and woman were assaulted by an unknown individual inside of their home. The attacker left before law enforcement responded, and the residents were both taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The Alaska Bureau of Investigation is now responsible for the case, and asking the public for any information they have about the incident. You can reach troopers in Soldotna at (907) 262-4453.

Trooper spokesperson Austin McDaniel said Wednesday he couldn’t answer questions about updates in the case as the investigation is ongoing, but said the two injured individuals are in stable condition.

Local News
Riley Board
Riley Board is a Report For America participant and senior reporter at KDLL covering rural communities on the central Kenai Peninsula.
See stories by Riley Board
Support for KDLL's Report For America Coverage comes from Kenai Mountains-Turnagain Arm National Heritage Area
Find out more
Related Content