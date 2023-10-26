Troopers still looking for intruder in Nikiski home invasion

Alaska State Troopers say they responded to a home invasion in Nikiski Saturday evening.

According to troopers, the invasion occurred around 9:30 Saturday night, when an adult man and woman were assaulted by an unknown individual inside of their home. The attacker left before law enforcement responded, and the residents were both taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The Alaska Bureau of Investigation is now responsible for the case, and asking the public for any information they have about the incident. You can reach troopers in Soldotna at (907) 262-4453.

Trooper spokesperson Austin McDaniel said Wednesday he couldn’t answer questions about updates in the case as the investigation is ongoing, but said the two injured individuals are in stable condition.