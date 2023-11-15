© 2023 KDLL
Public Radio for the Central Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support KDLL, donate today

Former Kenai Peninsula legislator Kurt Olson dies at 75

KDLL | By Riley Board
Published November 15, 2023 at 4:08 PM AKST
Rep. Kurt Olson at a House Majority press availability in 2016.
Skip Gray
/
360 North
Rep. Kurt Olson at a House Majority press availability in 2016.

Former Soldotna state representative and local politician Kurt Olson died Nov. 9 of pancreatic cancer. He was 75.

Olson served six terms in the state legislature for the central peninsula, from 2004 to his retirement in 2017. In the state house, he chaired the Labor & Commerce Committee, Community and Regional Affairs Committee, and the Special Committee on Oil & Gas, among others.

Olson was a member of the U.S. Air Force, and moved to Alaska in 1977. He lived in Anchorage for five years, then moved to the central peninsula. He sat on the Soldotna City Council for two years, and spent eight years on the Central Emergency Services Service Area Board of Directors.

Governor Mike Dunleavy ordered that flags be flown at half mast in honor of Olson, from sunrise on Nov. 14 to sunset on Nov. 15.
Tags
Local News Kenai Peninsula NewsAlaska State HouseSoldotna City Council
Riley Board
Riley Board is a Report For America participant and senior reporter at KDLL covering rural communities on the central Kenai Peninsula.
See stories by Riley Board
Support for KDLL's Report For America Coverage comes from Kenai Mountains-Turnagain Arm National Heritage Area
Find out more
Related Content