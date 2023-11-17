© 2023 KDLL
Chugach opens land for snowmachine use

KDLL | By Hunter Morrison
Published November 17, 2023 at 5:13 PM AKST
The Chugach National Forest has opened sections of the Glacier and Seward Ranger Districts for recreational snowmachine use. Public access is open in Turnagain Pass, near Carter Lake, on Resurrection Pass, near Lost Lake and at the north Johnson Pass trailhead. The Resurrection Pass and Lost Lake areas are only accessible from Snug Harbor Road.

The U.S. Forest Service reminds all visitors to practice winter safety and be aware of potential hazards, including avalanche warnings and icy roads. Visitors should refrain from parking along the highway, and should not rope off spaces or parking lots.

The Forest Service also encourages visitors to exercise caution when crossing train tracks. Snowmachining on or along train tracks is prohibited.

Recreational snowmachine use is permitted in the specified areas until Nov. 30, unless otherwise noted.
Tags
Local News Kenai Peninsula NewsChugach National Forestsnowmachiningoutdoor recreation
